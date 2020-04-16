Man killed in collision with wrong way driver
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been killed after a head on collision with a wrong way driver on the southeast side.
San Antonio Police report that at around 10 P.M Wednesday, a man was steering his pickup onto the exit ramp from IH-37 South to 181 when his was hit by another driver who was traveling the wrong way on the ramp from Old Corpus Christi Road.
EMS crews were not able to revive the man driving the pickup and he was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the crash.
The southbound lanes of IH-37 had to be closed for a few hours during the investigation.
The wrong way driver was brought to the hospital but he refused treatment and it was soon determined that he was intoxicated. He’s been charged with intoxication manslaughter.