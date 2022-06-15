Man killed in crash as he drives home from his shift at San Antonio’s Toyota Manufacturing Plant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An employee at San Antonio’s Toyota manufacturing plant was killed Wednesday morning as he was driving home after working a 12 hour shift.
He was driving on South Zarzamora near Hunters Pond at around 6:40 A.M. when he went off the road and crashed into a tree.
A co-worker who was driving by saw the wrecked car and called 9-1-1.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven’t released his name but they say he was going too fast and may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.
No other vehicles were involved.