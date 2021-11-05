      Weather Alert

Man killed in crash on IH-35 in San Antonio

Don Morgan
Nov 5, 2021 @ 4:53am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on San Antonio’s Northeast side had to be redirected following a fatal crash on IH-35.

Police say it happened just after 3 A.M. between Eisenhauer and Walzem.

A man driving in the Northbound lanes slammed into the back of a pickup pulling a trailer.

First responders performed CPR on the man but he died on the scene.

His name hasn’t been released.

Drivers heading North on IH-35 were pushed onto the access road while officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

 

