Man killed in crash on IH-35 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on San Antonio’s Northeast side had to be redirected following a fatal crash on IH-35.
Police say it happened just after 3 A.M. between Eisenhauer and Walzem.
A man driving in the Northbound lanes slammed into the back of a pickup pulling a trailer.
First responders performed CPR on the man but he died on the scene.
His name hasn’t been released.
Drivers heading North on IH-35 were pushed onto the access road while officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.