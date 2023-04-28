Man killed in fatal hit and run in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in downtown San Antonio.

It was just after 1:30 A.M. Friday on the lower level of IH-35.

A man was crossing the highway in the southbound lane when he was hit. The driver who hit him didn’t stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his name hasn’t been released.

Police haven’t released a description of the car the hit and run driver was in. They will be charged with failure to stop and render aid-death.