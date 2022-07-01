      Weather Alert

Man killed in rollover crash on San Antonio’s Southeast side

Don Morgan
Jul 1, 2022 @ 5:16am

SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on San Antonio’s Southeast side.

It happened on SE Loop 410 near New Sulphur Springs Road at around 10:30 P.M. Thursday.

Two vehicles collided as they were traveling on the highway and one of them went over an embankment and rolled down a hill.

The man driving was trapped inside and had to be removed by firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name hasn’t been released.

The driver in the second vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Police say they don’t expect any charges to be filed.

