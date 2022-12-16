Man killed in shooting at west side apartment complex

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the west side.

Investigators say a man in his 20s was killed at an apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they are looking for three men who were riding in a white sedan, one of them firing numerous shots. The man was hit in the abdomen, and SAPD says he made it back inside of his apartment before he collapsed and died at the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.