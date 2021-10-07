Man killed pharmacist brother over COVID vaccine shots: authorities

A Maryland man charged in the deaths of his brother, sister-in-law and another woman may have killed his brother, a pharmacist, because the brother was administering COVID-19 vaccines, charging documents show, according to CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, “wanted to confront” his brother “with the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines,” one document reads, adding, “He repeatedly stated, ‘Brian knows something!'”

Burnham’s mother told detectives he planned to confront his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, Howard County court documents specify.

The documents say Burnham also killed Robinette’s wife, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette and another woman, identified as 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds.

Burnham has been charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, as well as weapons charges, CBS Radio affiliate WTOP-AM reports, and police said he’ll be charged in the death of Reynolds, a friend of his mother’s.

WUSA says officers found Reynolds’ body in a home with obvious trauma.

Authorities say Burnham stole Reynolds’ 2020 Lincoln and drove two hours to Ellicott City on September 30.

Howard County Police say they found the stolen Lincoln and learned the Robinettes lived nearby. When officers went to their home, they found the couple shot to death inside.

Howard County Police said after killing them, Burnham stole their 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette. Police issued an alert for Burnham.

He was spotted around 9 a.m. on October 1 on the side of a road in Davis, West Virginia., in the stolen Corvette, authorities said.

Howard County Police say West Virginia State Police took him into custody without incident and found a gun inside the car. It remains unclear why Burnham had pulled off the roadway.