Man killed while trying to fight two men in robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he and his girlfriend were jumped while taking a late night walk on the West side.

San Antonio Police tell FOX 29 that the couple had been walking near the Leon Creek Greenway Trailhead at around 10 P.M. Thursday when two men wearing ski mask ambushed them.

They tried robbing the couple but when the man tried to fight them off, he was shot.

He was brought to an area hospital but died soon after arriving.

His girlfriend was not hurt and was able to provide information about the shooting to police.

Police say they searched the area for the two shooters but were not able to locate them.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.