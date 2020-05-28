      Weather Alert

Man leads San Antonio Police on high speed chase

Don Morgan
May 28, 2020 @ 7:23am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A helicopter was used to track down a man who was trying to avoid police.

It happened at around 3 A.M. Thursday when an officer attempted to pull the man over.

But the man sped off which resulted in a chase.  The man was able to elude officers until a helicopter spotted him speeding along IH-35 South.

He eventually turned west on Loop 410 before getting out of his vehicle at Fredericksburg Road and making a run for it.

The foot chase didn’t last long as several officers apprehended the man.

They brought him in on suspicion of DWI.

