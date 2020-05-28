Man leads San Antonio Police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A helicopter was used to track down a man who was trying to avoid police.
It happened at around 3 A.M. Thursday when an officer attempted to pull the man over.
But the man sped off which resulted in a chase. The man was able to elude officers until a helicopter spotted him speeding along IH-35 South.
He eventually turned west on Loop 410 before getting out of his vehicle at Fredericksburg Road and making a run for it.
The foot chase didn’t last long as several officers apprehended the man.
They brought him in on suspicion of DWI.