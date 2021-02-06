      Weather Alert

Man linked to shooting of Balcones Heights officer arrives from Mexico

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 5, 2021 @ 6:03pm
Sijifredo Montemayor, suspect in shooting of Balcones Heights police officer, arrested in Mexico/Screen Shot-BCSO video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man connected to the shooting of a Balcones Heights officer Wednesday is in custody in Bexar County after being arrested  in Mexico.  Sijifredo Montemayor was taken into custody in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar was able to confirm Thursday night that Montemayor was in custody,  and Friday morning, the suspect agreed to return to Bexar County.

“It’s being termed a self-surrender.  He agreed to voluntarily  come back to the United States,”Salazar said.

Montemayor was brought to the border by Tamaulipas State Patrol and turned over to U.S. authorities. Now, he’s at the Bexar County Jail.

He emerged from an SUV Friday afternoon wearing a white haz mat suit, mask, leg irons and handcuffs.  Montemayor told reporters he’s praying for the officer who was wounded.

“A lot of people are sorry about their crime once they’re caught,” Salazar said.

Sijifredo Montemayor is believed to be the driver of a pickup truck that was stopped by Balcones Heights police at the Sol Apartments on IH 1o.  His brother, Wilifredo Montemayor is still on the run.  He’s accused of shooting Balcones Heights Police Sgt. Joey Sepulveda.  Another officer pulled Sepulveda to safety and returned fire.  Sepulveda remains hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Sijifredo was shot in the shoulder, but Salazar says it’s not known who shot him.  Because the bullet exited his shoulder, investigators have been unable to determine if he was shot by the Balcones Heights officer or accidentally wounded by his brother.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the search continues for Wilifredo, who’s believed to be in San Antonio.  Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

The brothers are charged with Attempted Capital Murder.

Wilifredo Montemayor wanted in connection with shooting of Balcones Heights police officer/BCSO Photo
