Man lived with bludgeoned bodies possibly for days inside Bandera County home

Police tape with deputies in the background

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Deputies responding to a residence in Bandera County, after neighbors report a foul odor coming from the home, make a horrific discovery.

“The deputies smelled decomposition,” said Bandera County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt King. “They looked in the windows and saw bodies in the bedroom.”

The scene at a home on Wharton’s Dock Road, near the intersection with Beach Shore Drive, began to unfold just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The Bandera Bulletin reports Michael Andrew Novak was found inside the home when a deputy entered and noticed a door to another bedroom closing slowly.

They detained and later that night arrested Novak, 28.

By the morning he was facing capital murder charges and slapped with a million dollar bond.

Chief Deputy King said the bodies suffered severe trauma to their heads.

“We believe it’s the residents, but due to the trauma and decomposition, we haven’t been able to positively identify,” King said.

An Autopsy is scheduled at Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart.