Man nearly loses finger during a fight at a homeless camp in San Antonio
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fight at a homeless encampment turned bloody when one of the participants pulled a machete.
It started just before 1 A.M. Thursday at a site in the 4800 block of West Military Drive.
The men were arguing over money when one of them began beating the other with a pipe. The victim grabbed a machete and in an effort to defend himself, started swinging.
Police say the man with the pipe nearly lost a finger during the fight. He refused treatment when EMS arrived.
No charges have been filed yet but the incident is still being investigated.