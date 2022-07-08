      Weather Alert

Man on bicycle killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Jul 8, 2022 @ 6:19am
MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run fatality on the West side.

It happened at around 10 P.M. Thursday at the intersection of Saunders Avenue and South Rosillo Street.

The driver of a sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a man who was riding a bike.

The SUV driver didn’t stop and the cyclist was brought to University Hospital where he later died.

Investigators did manage to find video of the hit and run from a security camera at a nearby home.

The driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death once they are located.

The victim’s name and age hasn’t been released.

TAGS
hit and run fatality San Antonio West Side
Popular Posts
Abandoned 18-wheeler carrying migrants found near Port San Antonio
San Antonio man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for child porn
Bexar County sheriff's deputy arrested for DWI, evading arrest
Man drowns while rescuing his daughter from Canyon Lake
Two men found shot to death in Northeast San Antonio parking lot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On