Man on bicycle killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run fatality on the West side.
It happened at around 10 P.M. Thursday at the intersection of Saunders Avenue and South Rosillo Street.
The driver of a sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a man who was riding a bike.
The SUV driver didn’t stop and the cyclist was brought to University Hospital where he later died.
Investigators did manage to find video of the hit and run from a security camera at a nearby home.
The driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death once they are located.
The victim’s name and age hasn’t been released.