Man on San Antonio’s West side gets shot in leg after he is called outside

Don Morgan
Oct 15, 2021 @ 6:22am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting on San Antonio’s West side.

Officers got the call from the 200 block of South San Joaquin Avenue at around 10 P.M. Thursday.

They found a man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

He told officers that two men in their 20’s pulled up and one of them hollered for him to come outside.

When he did, one of the men opened fire.

After the shooting the two men got into a dark colored sedan and drove away. Police are still looking for them.

The victim is recovering at University Hospital.

