Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

Associated Press
Nov 25, 2020 @ 4:21am
Photo: Keegan Barber / White House

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Federal authorities say a South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Kristopher Sean Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to ISIS during a court hearing in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Matthews admitted he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of ISIS.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced March 4.

