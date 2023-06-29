Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder, gets 25 years

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — Two years and a day after Adam Hernandez was shot and killed, the man convicted in his death learned his fate.

Jose Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.

The killing of Hernandez was the start of a series of shootings for Rodriguez-Moreno.

He is suspected of shooting at investigating officers processing the crime scene where Hernandez was killed, no one was hit.

By the time police caught up with him, he had been the prime suspect in at least two other shootings in August 2021.

Rodriguez-Moreno was ultimately charged with shooting a man multiple times in the back on August 21, 2021 and then shooting at a family in a car on Montecello Court. That incident wounded the driver of the car.

Police were able to match shell casings from that shooting to where the car was shot at.

According to KSAT12, SAPD finally caught up with Rodriguez-Moreno in October 2021 and he was indicted in December 2021.

Rodriguez-Moreno pleaded guilty to the killing of Hernandez to avoid further charges in the other shooting incidents.

KTSA News’ Tom Perumean contributed to this story