Man pulls machete after his girlfriend is hit by a car on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her bike on the Northeast side.
It was around 6:30 A.M. at the North Weidner Road/Wurzbach Parkway intersection.
The woman was hit by a man who was driving his kids to school. The driver stopped and when he got out of his car, the woman’s boyfriend pulled a machete and threatened the driver.
Before the situation could escalate even further, another driver who saw what was happening got out of his vehicle and pulled a gun on the man with the machete.
While the men with the gun and machete were not hurt, the 39 year old woman who was hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.
The driver had the green light when he drove through the intersection.
He is not going to be charged.
No charges will be filed against the woman’s boyfriend or the driver who pulled his gun.