Man punches himself in the face, blames it on illegal immigrants found in his car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people have been arrested in Kinney County, accused of taking part in a human smuggling operation.

They were taken into custody late Tuesday night after deputies spotted a couple of cars stopped on Ranch Road 334.

As the deputies approached, one of the men driving, identified as Blake Edward Speaker of Willis, had blood on his face. He told the deputies that the 8 illegal foreign nationals crammed into the back of his car beat him and forced him to drive.

Turns out, Speaker punched himself in the face, thinking it would keep him out of trouble.

His plan didn’t work. Speaker along with Kaden Douglas Rouse of Conroe were both arrested on 8 counts of human smuggling.

Speaker’s sister, Brooklyn and another woman, Karly Jane Pierce, were arrested as well. They had been acting as “scout” drivers, keeping an eye out for law enforcement.

No word on what became of the illegal immigrants found in the car.