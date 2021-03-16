Man recovering after getting hit by a car in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a hit and run that happened downtown early Tuesday morning.
A group of tourist tell police they were walking across North St. Mary’s near West Travis at around 2:30 A.M. when a white Cadillac ran a red light and swerved into their group.
One of them was hit by the car, which kept on going.
The man is recovering at University Hospital.
Police are still looking for the car and the tourists say they believe the driver hit the man intentionally.