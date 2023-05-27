Man recovering in hospital after shooting back at suspects breaking into his car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for suspects involved in an attempted car break-in that led to shots being fired on the Southwest Side.

Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was shot when checking on his car. Police say he woke up to the sound of what he thought was his car being broken into.

The 24-year-old victim tells police the suspects fired a gun at him before he fired back, possibly hitting one of the suspects.

Police say the shooting happened before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Fairmeadows Lane.

Investigators say the suspects drove off in a dark-colored sedan, but the car and the people involved have yet to be found.