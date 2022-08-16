Man rescued after being trapped in a train car for 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man from Guatemala is recovering after he trapped inside a train car for several hours.
KENS 5 is reporting the man hopped on a train in Eagle Pass but at some point, the load shifted and a large metal coil fell on him. The man yelled for help but nobody could hear him.
Police say the train arrived in San Antonio at around 5:30 P.M. Monday and was stopped near Quintana Road.
At some point Tuesday morning, someone heard the man and he was eventually freed after 12 hours of being trapped.
The man was brought to an area hospital for treatment but there’s been no word on what will happen to him once he is released from the hospital.