Man robs New Braunfels bank, caught minutes later

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels man robbed a bank Wednesday evening, but didn’t get too far before getting caught.

New Braunfels police say the Chase Bank on N. Walnut Avenue was robbed at around 6 p.m.

Officers got to the bank to find that the suspect had already left, but no one had been hurt. The robber did get away with some cash.

Police say a witness flagged down an officer and gave a detailed description of the getaway car — a white Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.

Just minutes later, police spotted the pickup truck near the intersection of N. Live Oak and Katy Street.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but he turned off the road and began heading down a rocky embankment section of the railroad tracks.

They continued until the truck came to a stop near the intersection of N. Grape Avenue and Michigan Street.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Clayton Johnson, was arrested without issue.

He have been charged with robbery and evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, though more charges could be added.

Police were able to recover all of the cash he is accused of stealing from the bank.

The police department said in a statement that it would like to praise the witness who gave the detailed information of the getaway truck.