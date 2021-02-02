      Weather Alert

Man robs two New Braunfels convenience stores in 20 minutes

Don Morgan
Feb 2, 2021 @ 9:53am
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in New Braunfels are investigating a pair of convenience store robberies.

The first one took place just before 1 A.M. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven store on FM 306.

The clerk reported that a man with a handgun walked into the store, demanded money, then left with some cash.

About 20 minutes later, another armed robbery call. The second crime took place at the Sac-N-Pac on Highway 46 South. The same man committed the crime in a similar manner. Showed a gun, demanded money than ran away.

Nobody was hurt in either robbery.

Police have released a picture of the man wanted for the robberies.

If you have any information on the suspect, get in touch with the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

