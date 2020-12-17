      Weather Alert

Man struck and killed while running in the main lanes of IH-35 on San Antonio’s East Side

Don Morgan
Dec 17, 2020 @ 7:52am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police responded to I-35 and AT&T Center Parkway Wednesday night when a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The driver told Police that the man was running in the main lanes of the highway and she couldn’t stop before hitting him.

After hitting the man, the driver hit the guardrail and ended up in the access road. Her arm was broken in the crash and no charges are going to be filed against her.

Other drivers reported that they had to swerve to avoid hitting the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released and police are trying to determine why he was running in the middle of the busy highway.

 

TAGS
pedestrian fatal San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio gang leader whose previous sentence was commuted by President Obama is arrested again
Bexar County deputies arrest two suspects in connection with murder of roller skater
Woman leads deputies on chase from San Antonio to Schertz
San Antonio city councilman recommends another curfew to fight the pandemic
Largest land bridge in the United States opens in San Antonio's North Side.