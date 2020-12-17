Man struck and killed while running in the main lanes of IH-35 on San Antonio’s East Side
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police responded to I-35 and AT&T Center Parkway Wednesday night when a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The driver told Police that the man was running in the main lanes of the highway and she couldn’t stop before hitting him.
After hitting the man, the driver hit the guardrail and ended up in the access road. Her arm was broken in the crash and no charges are going to be filed against her.
Other drivers reported that they had to swerve to avoid hitting the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released and police are trying to determine why he was running in the middle of the busy highway.