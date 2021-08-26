Man runs from the scene of wrong way crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A head on crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side sends one man to the hospital and another to jail.
It was around 1:30 A.M. on Wurzbach Parkway. A man in his 20’s was driving in the wrong lane near Thousand Oaks Drive when he crashed into another vehicle.
After colliding with the vehicle, the man was trapped in his car.
Emergency crews were able to free the wrong way driver and brought him to Brooke Army Medical Center.
For some reason the driver he slammed into got out of his car and ran away. He got as far as the parking lot at Heroes Stadium. That’s where police picked him up.
Officers are still investigating whether or not either driver had been drinking before the crash.