Man seeks sword battle with ex-wife and attorney
Photo: Pixabay
HARLAN, Iowa (AP) – It’s true that divorce battles can get rather messy – but a proposal by a Kansas man has the potential to get very messy.
David Ostrom wants a judge in Iowa to let him settle his beef with his ex-wife and her attorney with samurai swords.
In a court filing, Ostrom says his ex, Bridgette, and her lawyer “destroyed” him legally – and he wants to return the favor.
He says taking up a sword will let him “rend their souls” from their bodies.
The couple’s been mired in disputes over custody, visitation and property taxes.
As you can imagine, Ostrom’s ex has filed a motion asking the judge to reject the request.
So far, the judge has blunted both requests, saying neither was filed properly – so he isn’t obliged to rule on either – so the case literally still has a sword hanging over it.