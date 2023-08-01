KTSA KTSA Logo

Man sentenced after hit-and-run crash killed teen in 2021

By Christian Blood
August 1, 2023 1:26PM CDT
gold-trimmed wooden judicial gavel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man will now spend seven years in prison after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old girl more than two years ago.

Miguel Barbosa, 41, was sentenced Tuesday for failing to stop and render aid resulting in death in a plea deal.

Investigators say Marissa Duran was hit and killed by a Honda Pilot driven by Barbosa as she crossed the street on February 18, 2021. Police say the crash happened on Medina Base Road on the West Side.

A witness at the scene tried to help Duran, but she died before reaching a hospital.

KSAT-12 reports the Pilot was later found roughly a half-mile from the scene.

Prosecutors were pushing for a sentence of 10 years in prison.

