Man shoots and kills mother, wounds step-father in front of 9 year old girl

Don Morgan
Jul 14, 2022 @ 6:52am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after shooting his mother and step-father at a home on the South side.

Police were called to a home in the 340 block of Gillette Boulevard at around 2 A.M. Thursday.

Inside they found a woman in her 60’s had been killed. Her husband, who is also in his 60’s, had been grazed by a bullet.

When Police were able to track down the woman’s son, he reportedly admitted that he shot the couple. The man’s 9 year old daughter lives with the couple and witnessed the shootings but was not hurt.

The shooter was taken into custody on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

His step-father is expected to survive.

No names have been released.

 

