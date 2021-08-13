      Weather Alert

Man shoots at San Antonio police, one officer wounded, suspect dead

Katy Barber
Aug 13, 2021 @ 5:23pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating after a police officer was shot on the city’s east side.

Police Chief Bill McManus said officials got a call about someone threatening another person with a gun at Wycliff Drive and Willenbrock Avenue on Friday afternoon.

When the first responding officer arrived, McManus said the gunman fled on a bike. A second officer caught up to the gunman and was shot twice by the suspect.

McManus said the first responding officer caught up with the gunman on Rigsby Avenue near Loop 410 where the officer shot and killed the suspect.

The injured police officer was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not known.

