Man shoots stepfather to stop him from assaulting his mother

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a man who shot his stepfather late Thursday night.

It was just before midnight when he reportedly saw his stepfather beating his mother at a home on Center Street.

The stepfather ignored the man’s request to stop so he pulled a gun and shot his stepfather several times.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The stepson ran from the scene and hasn’t been located.

Police haven’t said what he will be charged with once they find him but the stepfather is facing assault charges.

The investigation continues.