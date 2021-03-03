Man shoots two, then passes out at a home in Southwest San Antonio
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are trying to piece together a strange incident that took place on the city’s Southwest Side.
At around 1:30 A.M., officers were called to the 2600 block of Quintana Road.
They arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds and the person believed to be the shooter, passed out nearby.
One of the victims had a gunshot wound to his face, the other was shot in the upper body. They are both recovering at a hospital.
The shooter was one of a group of people inside the house. A witness tells police the man had some type of psychotic episode then pulled out a gun and started firing at the two victims. He tried shooting a third person but the gun misfired.
The shooter then went outside, fired a couple of rounds into the air, then went back inside and passed out.
Once he came to, he was brought to the hospital to be checked out.
He’s facing several charges, including aggravated assault.