Man shot after argument in Northwest side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a man was shot early Wednesday morning after an argument.
Police were called and gunshots reported just before 4 a.m.
Officials said police arrived at Cypress Cove Apartments near Ingram Road and Bandera Road and found a 32-year-old man sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The man told police he was shot after arguing with another person while sitting in a parking lot somewhere else. The suspect, another 32-year-old man, reportedly shot the vehicle multiple times and one of the bullets hit the victim.
The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects name has not been released and no arrests have been made at this time.