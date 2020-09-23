      Weather Alert

Man shot and killed after barricading himself inside an apartment

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 23, 2020 @ 6:20am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been shot and killed after barricading himself in a West Side apartment.

Police were called to the Westway Apartments on Culebra Road around 11 pm Tuesday.

KSAT-TV reports a woman and five chidren ran out of an apartment after shots were fired and a man barricaded himself inside a bathroom while officers tried to talk him into surrendering.

Shots were fired and the suspect was taken to  a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police Chief William McManus says he’ll release more information after he watches body cam footage.

