Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house

By Christian Blood
August 29, 2022 5:38PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday.

Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m.

Police say they were called to the 3800 block of Morales on report someone in a Jeep Cherokee had shot the victim after they had been talking.

Investigators do not know if the people in the SUV knew the victim, and police do not have a motive.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along more details when possible on KTSA.

