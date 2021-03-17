      Weather Alert

Man shot and killed at Northwest San Antonio motel

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 17, 2021 @ 6:33am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been shot  and killed at a motel in the Northwest Side.

Two men and a woman were in a second-story room at Home Suites on NW Loop 410 near Evers Road when the shooting occurred around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police investigate fatal shooting at Northwest Side motel March 17, 2021/ KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz

An argument erupted and one man shot the other four times. The search continues for the suspect who fled after the shooting. The  woman was being questioned by police.

Police did not find any identification on the victim. Investigators are trying to determine whether the suspect ran off with the man’s wallet.

 

San Antonio police investigate murder at Home Suites on NW Loop 410 near Evers Road March 17, 2021/KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz

 

 

 

