Man shot and killed at Northwest San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been shot and killed at a motel in the Northwest Side.
Two men and a woman were in a second-story room at Home Suites on NW Loop 410 near Evers Road when the shooting occurred around 2:30 Wednesday morning.
An argument erupted and one man shot the other four times. The search continues for the suspect who fled after the shooting. The woman was being questioned by police.
Police did not find any identification on the victim. Investigators are trying to determine whether the suspect ran off with the man’s wallet.