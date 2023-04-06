KTSA KTSA Logo

Man shot and killed by a woman at a San Antonio apartment complex

By Don Morgan
April 6, 2023 6:20AM CDT
Share
Man shot and killed by a woman at a San Antonio apartment complex
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead and a woman in custody following a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

FOX 29 is reporting that police were called to the Preserve at Westover Hills Apartments at around 2:30 A.M Thursday.

The man and woman were reportedly fighting when the woman pulled a gun and shot the man in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a small child who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting was not hurt.

There’s been no word on the how the man and woman are related and their names haven’t been released but the woman reportedly told police she had a restraining order against the man.

She is currently being held for questioning. More details will be available later today.

More about:
Crime
fatal shooting
Northwest Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side
5

National Weather Service: Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night into Friday