Man shot and killed by a woman at a San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead and a woman in custody following a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

FOX 29 is reporting that police were called to the Preserve at Westover Hills Apartments at around 2:30 A.M Thursday.

The man and woman were reportedly fighting when the woman pulled a gun and shot the man in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a small child who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting was not hurt.

There’s been no word on the how the man and woman are related and their names haven’t been released but the woman reportedly told police she had a restraining order against the man.

She is currently being held for questioning. More details will be available later today.