Man shot and killed by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s North Side, police are still searching for the shooter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead following a shooting at a North side apartment complex.

FOX 29 is reporting that the incident began as an argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend.

According to the TV station, the woman was hanging out with a group of people in front of the apartment near San Pedro at around 10 P.M. Wednesday when her ex-boyfriend passed by.

The former couple began to argue and at some point the man left, but came back with a gun. He then got into an argument with the woman’s current boyfriend.

Police say the ex then pulled his gun and shot the victim several times. The victim was driven to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries soon after arriving.

The ex-boyfriend ran off after shooting the victim and hasn’t been located.

No names have been released but investigators know who the shooter is and continue looking for him.

