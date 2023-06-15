KTSA KTSA Logo

Man shot and killed by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s North Side, police are still searching for the shooter

By Don Morgan
June 15, 2023 6:57AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead following a shooting at a North side apartment complex.

FOX 29 is reporting that the incident began as an argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend.

According to the TV station, the woman was hanging out with a group of people in front of the apartment near San Pedro at around 10 P.M. Wednesday when her ex-boyfriend passed by.

The former couple began to argue and  at some point the man left, but came back with a gun. He then  got into an argument with the woman’s current boyfriend.

Police say the ex then pulled his gun and shot the victim several times. The victim was driven to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries soon after arriving.

The ex-boyfriend ran off after shooting the victim and hasn’t been located.

No names have been released but investigators know who the shooter is and continue looking for him.

No names have been released. We will provide more information on the shooting when it becomes available.

 

