Man shot and killed by stepson at a home on San Antonio’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument takes a deadly turn on the South Side.
Police were called to a home on Alvarez Place at around 12:30 A.M. Friday.
That’s where a man who had been in an argument with his wife was shot several times by his 19 year old stepson.
The victim was brought to Universal Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at around 1:30 A.M.
The stepson was still at the scene when police arrived but there’s no word on what, if any charges will be filed against him.