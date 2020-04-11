Man shot and killed in northwest San Antonio hotel; person of interest sought
Angelina Sacriste (Photo: San Antonio Police Department)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a La Quinta Inn on Loop 410 near Culebra Road and police are currently searching for a person of interest in the case.
San Antonio police say they were called to the hotel at around 5:40 a.m. for a shooting in progress. When officers got to the scene, they found a 34-year-old man wounded by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now looking for 35-year-old Angelina Sacriste who they describe as a person of interest in the case. They say she was seen leaving the scene of the shooting and is believed to have information on this case.
Additionally, police say she has several active warrants for her arrest that are unrelated to the shooting.
If you see her, you are asked to call 911 or call police at 210-207-7635 and refer to case number 20-070853.