Man shot and killed in parking lot of San Antonio Apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was gunned down in the parking lot of a Southwest side apartment complex Friday morning.
The man and his girlfriend were walking to their car at around 3 A.M. at the Winston Square Apartment Homes on South General McMullen.
Two men approached the couple and after exchanging some words, one of the men started shooting.
The woman ran back to the apartment building to call for help. She wasn’t hurt but her boyfriend was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating.