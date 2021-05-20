      Weather Alert

Man shot and killed when a fight breaks out in a parking lot on San Antonio’s East Side

Don Morgan
May 20, 2021 @ 5:44am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fight takes a deadly turn on San Antonio’s East Side.

At around 11 P.M. Wednesday, a group of people were gathered outside Stanley’s Ice House Station No. 6 on East Commerce.

A fight broke out and someone pulled a gun.

One man was shot in the chest several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene and whoever shot him took off in a black car.

Police say the people who were at the gathering aren’t being very cooperative.

No arrests have been made and the search for the shooter continues.

TAGS
east side shooting San Antonio
Popular Posts
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Trey Welcomes Slow Joe To Neanderthal Land
MIT graduate accused of murdering Yale student is arrested in Alabama by US Marshals
'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
City of Columbus reaches $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill