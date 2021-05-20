Man shot and killed when a fight breaks out in a parking lot on San Antonio’s East Side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fight takes a deadly turn on San Antonio’s East Side.
At around 11 P.M. Wednesday, a group of people were gathered outside Stanley’s Ice House Station No. 6 on East Commerce.
A fight broke out and someone pulled a gun.
One man was shot in the chest several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene and whoever shot him took off in a black car.
Police say the people who were at the gathering aren’t being very cooperative.
No arrests have been made and the search for the shooter continues.