Man shot and robbed in a parking lot on San Antonio’s North side

Don Morgan
Oct 19, 2020 @ 5:22am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever robbed and shot a man in a parking lot on the far North side.

It happened just after 6 P.M. Sunday in the Stone Ridge Market parking lot on 281.

A 25 year old man and his girlfriend were approached by someone who robbed them. But before leaving the scene, he shot the victim in the abdomen.

The man was brought to the hospital where he is in stable condition. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

