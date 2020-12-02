      Weather Alert

Man shot as he drives near San Antonio’s Medical Center

Don Morgan
Dec 2, 2020 @ 7:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in an area near Medical Center.

It was at 2:30 A.M. Wednesday when a 31 year old man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

He was inside a car on the IH-10 access road near Medical Drive when another driver got out of their car and started shooting at him.

The victim was hit in the chest and face.

He then drove himself to the apartment of a friend who lived nearby and the friend brought him to the hospital.

Police responded to the area where the man claims he was shot and found several shell casings.

The victim is recovering from his wounds and the search continues for the shooter.

