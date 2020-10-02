      Weather Alert

Man shot as he parked his motorcycle at San Antonio apartment complex

Don Morgan
Oct 2, 2020 @ 7:17am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a North side apartment complex.

At around 3 A.M. Friday a man was getting off his motorcycle in the parking lot at Tivona Apartment Homes on Huebener, when a woman walked up to him, started screaming at him, then shot him.

She then ran away.

Police brought in K-9 units and a helicopter as they tried to find the woman, described as a Hispanic female but she is still at large.

The victim was shot in the abdomen. He was brought to University Hospital.

