Man shot as he parked his motorcycle at San Antonio apartment complex
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a North side apartment complex.
At around 3 A.M. Friday a man was getting off his motorcycle in the parking lot at Tivona Apartment Homes on Huebener, when a woman walked up to him, started screaming at him, then shot him.
She then ran away.
Police brought in K-9 units and a helicopter as they tried to find the woman, described as a Hispanic female but she is still at large.
The victim was shot in the abdomen. He was brought to University Hospital.