Man shot at San Antonio convenience store while confronting car thieves

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A carjacking victim who confronted the thieves who stole his car is recovering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man spotted his stolen car at a convenience store on West Military and Timbercreek.

He went inside to confront the crooks but one of them pulled a gun and started shooting.

The victim was hit in the arm and the shooters took off, leaving the stolen car behind.

Officers were called to the scene at around 11:45 P.M. Monday and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He’s expected to recover. Police are still searching for the car thieves.