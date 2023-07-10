Man shot at South Side Motel in Critical Condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31-year-old man is fighting for life this afternoon after being found shot in a motel breezeway.

It happened just off I-35 South between Southwest Military Drive and Grosvenor Blvd.

San Antonio Police say the man was shot three times around noon either in a room or the breezeway.

Details are sparse but SAPD says the man was shot in arm, leg, and hand.

So far it is unknown if the shooting took place in a room at the motel or the breezeway.

It is unknown if the victim is an occupant at the motel.

A motel employee spoke to police about a commotion taking place.

There is no information available about a shooter.

The victim was alert and conscious when rushed to Brooke Army Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation and search for one or more suspects is underway.