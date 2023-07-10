Man shot at South Side Motel in Critical Condition
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31-year-old man is fighting for life this afternoon after being found shot in a motel breezeway.
It happened just off I-35 South between Southwest Military Drive and Grosvenor Blvd.
San Antonio Police say the man was shot three times around noon either in a room or the breezeway.
Details are sparse but SAPD says the man was shot in arm, leg, and hand.
So far it is unknown if the shooting took place in a room at the motel or the breezeway.
It is unknown if the victim is an occupant at the motel.
A motel employee spoke to police about a commotion taking place.
There is no information available about a shooter.
The victim was alert and conscious when rushed to Brooke Army Hospital in critical condition.
An investigation and search for one or more suspects is underway.