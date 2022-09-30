Man shot by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store

Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own.

It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.

A man walked into the Valero, grabbed a few items and approached the cash register. While the cashier was ringing up the items, the man pulled a gun and demanded money.

The cashier pulled his own gun and opened fire on the man.

The man fell to the ground but tried to reach for his gun, so the clerk shot him again.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not released his name and age.

The clerk was not hurt during the attempted robbery and no charges are expected to be filed against him.

SAPD will continue their investigation.