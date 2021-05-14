      Weather Alert

Man shot by ex-girlfriend’s father during assault

Don Morgan
May 14, 2021 @ 8:42am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and started assaulting her early Friday morning is recovering after the woman’s father put an end to the altercation.

It was just before 5 A.M. when Bexar County Deputies were called to the 8200 block of Real Road.

The man had gained entry into the home and began assaulting his ex.

But the woman’s father was there. He grabbed his gun and shot the man.

He was brought to the hospital in critical condition. He’s expected to be charged with assault.

The woman’s father was brought in for questioning and is not expected to be charged.

