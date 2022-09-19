Man shot by Police after threatening to shoot San Antonio Officers

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting the death of a man who threaten to shoot police officers who were attempting to arrest him.

Chief William McManus says it happened at around 9 A.M. Sunday on Martin Street, located on the city’s West side.

Officers were called to the scene by the man’s family members who told police the man had 11 outstanding warrants.

They provided a description of the man and police found him as he was riding a bike.

The officers approached the man and when they tried to stop him, he fought back and at some point told the officers that he had a gun and was “going to shoot”. When the man reached for his waistband, one of the officers fired three shots.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief McManus says body cam footage backed up the officer’s report. The man was not armed and was carrying several forms of identification that belonged to other people.

His name will be released once he is positively identified.

One of the officers suffered a broken hand during the altercation.