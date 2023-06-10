Man shot dead at West Side house party identified
June 10, 2023 10:32AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man shot and killed at a house party early Saturday morning is now being identified.
San Antonio police were called to the scene in the 7100 block of Shady Grove Drive on report of a shooting around midnight. Upon arrival, investigators found 41-year-old Mauricio Puente with multiple gunshots to his upper body.
Police say there had been an argument between the victim and a 23-year-old suspect outside a home, but they do not know what caused the fight. Investigators say at one point the suspect grabbed a gun and started shooting.
KSAT-12 reports a handgun was recovered at the scene and there is no word on what criminal charges the suspect might be facing.
