Man shot dead at West Side house party identified

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man shot and killed at a house party early Saturday morning is now being identified.

San Antonio police were called to the scene in the 7100 block of Shady Grove Drive on report of a shooting around midnight. Upon arrival, investigators found 41-year-old Mauricio Puente with multiple gunshots to his upper body.

Police say there had been an argument between the victim and a 23-year-old suspect outside a home, but they do not know what caused the fight. Investigators say at one point the suspect grabbed a gun and started shooting.

KSAT-12 reports a handgun was recovered at the scene and there is no word on what criminal charges the suspect might be facing.